Boston MedFlight Pilot Allegedly Fell Asleep Transporting Patient From Martha's Vineyard

A MedFlight pilot is accused of falling asleep while flying a patient, going past the helipad.

Boston MedFlight said in a statement that the pilot overflew the helipad and that fatigue was a factor in the incident.

There were no injuries and the patient was successfully transported, according to Boston MedFlight.

"We are now working with a fatigue management consultant and a safety consultant to review our policies and procedures so that this isolated incident does not happen again," the organization said in a statement.

The FAA is investigating the case.