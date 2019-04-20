'Boyz n the Hood' Director John Singleton Suffers Stroke - NBC Southern California
'Boyz n the Hood' Director John Singleton Suffers Stroke

"John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care," a statement from Singleton's family read

Published 29 minutes ago | Updated 19 minutes ago

    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
    In this Feb. 2, 2019, file photo, director John Singleton appears at the 69th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills, California.

    John Singleton, the Academy Award-nominated director of iconic films like "Boyz n the Hood," has suffered a stroke, according to his family, NBC News reported.

    "On Wednesday, April 17th our beloved son/father, John Singleton, suffered a stroke while at the hospital. John is currently in the ICU and under great medical care," a statement from Singleton's family read. "We ask that privacy be given to him and our family at this time and appreciate all of the prayers that have been pouring in from his fans, friends and colleagues."

    Several celebrities, including Snoop Dogg, Omar Epps, and Nia Long have sent Singleton well wishes for a speedy recovery via social media.

