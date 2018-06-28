Editor, Columnist Rob Hiaasen Among Md. Shooting Victims

Jarrod Ramos, 38, was identified late Thursday as the suspect in the shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland that left five people dead.

Editor and columnist Rob Hiaasen was one of the five people killed at the Capital Gazette in Maryland on Thursday, officials said.

Hiaasen, 59, had been a feature writer at the Baltimore Sun for 15 years before moving to the Capital Gazette in 2010 as an assistant editor, The Washington Post reported.

The other four killed were identified late Thursday as Wendi Winters, Rebecca Smith, Gerald Fischman and John McNamara.

Hiaasen was the brother of best-selling author and journalist Carl Hiaasen.



48 Skydivers Bring 'Peace' to the Skies

Dozens of aerial daredevils took over the sky to spell out a message for California: "peace." Forty-eight members of the Perris Performance Plus (P3) dropped from three planes to pull off the 100-feet long human formation 16,500 feet in the air. (Published Thursday, June 28, 2018)

“He was a philosopher and a poet,” Tina Reed, a former Capital Gazette reporter, told The Baltimore Sun. “He was a coach, and he was a mentor. He wanted to teach young journalists to be better.”

Hiaasen and four others were killed when a gunman opened fire at the newspaper building Thursday in Annapolis, Maryland. None of the other victims have been officially identified.

The suspect was identified as Jarrod Ramos, 38.

Man in Boxers Arrested on Atlanta Airport Runway

A man in his boxers was seen running around a runway at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson airport on Tuesday. The unidentified man, who approached Delta Flight 192 from Miami, was arrested by Atlanta Police, the airport said. Authorities are investigating how the man entered the tarmac amid conflicting reports. (Published Wednesday, June 27, 2018)

Carl Hiaasen said on his Facebook page he was "devastated and heartsick'' to confirm the loss of his brother in Thursday's shooting. He recalled his brother as "one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known.''

McNamara was a veteran reporter and editor. On his LinkedIn page, he described himself as a beat reporter for University of Maryland athletics and the Orioles minor league system. He also helped put together the daily sports section.

McNamara had worked for Capital Gazette for more than 20 years.

“I also have an interest in local history, specifically as it relates to local high school sports,” he wrote.

A 1983 graduate of the University of Maryland in College Park, he was also a sports writer at The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown, Maryland, a copy editor at the Annapolis Capital and a staff writer and sports editor at the Journal Newspapers in Lanham, Maryland.