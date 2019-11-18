Colorado Rancher Guilty of Killing Fiancée, Burning Body

Patrick Frazee was found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his fiancée, Kelsey Berreth, who was last seen near her Colorado home with their daughter last Thanksgiving.

The jury of six men and six women deliberated for less than four hours before reaching a verdict, NBC News reported.

Frazee, 33, was found guilty on all charges: two counts of murder, three counts of solicitation to commit murder and tampering with a deceased human body. He had denied killing Berreth, 29, and pleaded not guilty.