Twenty-six people were killed after a gunman opened fire in a Texas church. Victims ranged from 18 months to 77 years old.

The congregants of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, who were killed by a 26-year-old's unrelenting gunfire included an associate pastor of the church and seven members of his family.

The pastor was away, but his 14-year-old daughter was killed as well. More than two dozen people died, and as they are identified, they will be shown in the graphic below.



Texas Community Mourns Over 2 Dozen Dead in Church Shooting