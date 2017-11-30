Fort Worth Police Video Imagines Chewbacca's First Day on the Force

The Fort Worth Police Department is still full of "Star Wars" geeks.

A rather elaborate video published to the department's official Facebook page Wednesday has Chewbacca being shown the ropes by a senior officer.

His first day on the job didn't go too well, as more than 500,000 people have witnessed in the 17 hours the video was first published.



"We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately," the post read, referring to the latest "Force Awakens" film. "We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department. Did it go well? You decide."

The Wookiee's fumbles included a routine traffic stop that, quite simply, escalated way too quickly and an alarming use of a bowcaster at a department gun range. As for the self-defense course? Well, you'll have to watch to see how that ended.



This isn't the first time Fort Worth PD geeked out on Star Wars. Stormtroopers played a central role in the department's recruitment video last year. That video now has more than 20 million views on Facebook.

The department has also shared a video of Darth Vader interviewing for a position.

Check out the full video here.

