A picture taken on July 20, 2018 shows a fireball exploding in Gaza City during Israeli bombardment.

Three Palestinians were killed, the Palestinian Health Ministry said

At least three Palestinians were killed Friday as Israel executed “wide-scale” airstrikes and deployed tanks to face Hamas military targets along the Gaza Strip, officials told NBC News.

The Israeli strikes came after Israel Defense Forces soldiers were under fire in a “severe shooting attack” Friday afternoon, according to the Israeli military.

"Hamas chose to escalate the security situation — and will bear the consequences for its actions," the IDF said in a statement.

Israeli tanks killed three Palestinians, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.



