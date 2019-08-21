Judge Schedules Hearing for Jeffrey Epstein Victims to Speak

In this July 8, 2019, file photo, a protest group called "Hot Mess" hold up signs of Jeffrey Epstein in front of the Federal courthouse in New York City. According to reports, Epstein will be charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors.

A federal judge has ruled that the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein will stay open until his victims have an opportunity to make statements in open court at a hearing next Tuesday, NBC News reports.

Earlier this week, prosecutors had asked the judge to close their sex-trafficking case against the financier and registered sex offender, in light of his death by suicide on Aug. 10.

In a court filing Wednesday, Judge Richard Berman scheduled a public hearing for 10:30 a.m., Aug. 27, and asked that the prosecutors and Epstein's attorneys be present. He invited victims and attorneys for the victims to the hearing and said they could speak if they wished.

"The public may still have an informational interest in the process by which the prosecutor seeks dismissal of an indictment," said Berman.