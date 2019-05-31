Mother Found Dead in Lexington, Homicide Investigation Underway

Massachusetts authorities are investigating after a Lexington woman was found dead in her car Friday morning.

Authorities are investigating the death of a Lexington, Massachusetts mother whose body was found in her car early Thursday after she went missing earlier in the week.

"We are today confirming that we are in the early stages of an active homicide investigation," Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan said.

Ryan said the body of 49-year-old Shen Cai, of Lexington, was located around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in the driver's seat of her white Honda CRV parked on the side of Worthen Road, close to the high school and athletic fields and not far from where she lived.

Police were called to the area after receiving a 911 call from several of Cai's friends who had been searching for her and located her unresponsive inside her vehicle.

Cai was pronounced dead at the scene, and Ryan said investigators initially observed some suspicious trauma. An autopsy was conducted, and the medical examiner determined that she died after sustaining "multiple blunt trauma."

She had last been seen by her husband and friends on Tuesday evening. The following day, her friends became concerned after she missed two scheduled appointments.

The friends also told police Cai had previously mentioned to them that she had concerns about her safety.

Ryan said Cai had a daughter, and her husband also has a son.

Based on preliminary information, officials said Cai's death does not appear to be a random act.

"We are confident at this time that the community is not at risk in any manner as a result of this incident," Lexington Police Chief Mark Corr said.

Residents were shocked to hear of the incident on Friday.

"It's shocking obviously. A very sad loss of life, we were heartened to hear however that there is no danger to the community, so that was the silver lining of this dark story," said one Lexington resident.

"We live right over there and I just find it scary that something like this could happen in a town like Lexington," said another resident.

Ryan said there is no person of interest at this point. She said the investigation remains open and active.