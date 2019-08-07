Man With Weapon Reported at Gannett HQ, Police Say

Police in Northern Virginia are responding to reports of a man with a weapon at Gannett's national headquarters in McLean, Virginia.

Employees of the newspaper publisher, as well as other occupants of their two office buildings, were told to evacuate the buildings.

Fairfax County police said in an update that they had not found any "evidence of any acts of violence or injuries." The investigation is ongoing.

Chopper4 footage shows police and ambulances.

The building is located at 7950 Jones Branch Drive, near the Capital Beltway and Tysons Corner. Police are advising people to avoid the area.

Additional information was not released immediately.

An American flag outside the building hung at half-staff after the shootings in El Paso and Dayton.

NBC Washington reporters are headed to the scene.

Stay with News4 for more details on this developing story.