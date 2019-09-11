Suspect in Custody After Multiple People Stabbed in Tallahassee: Police - NBC Southern California
Sept. 11 Tributes
Suspect in Custody After Multiple People Stabbed in Tallahassee: Police

Hospital officials said they received six patients from the incident

Published 11 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Police took a suspect into custody after multiple people were stabbed in Tallahassee, Florida Wednesday morning.

    The stabbing was reported at a business near the 2000 block of Maryland Circle just after 8:30 a.m., Tallahassee Police officials said.

    When officers arrived, they found multiple stabbing victims and immediately gave them medical attention, officials said.

    A suspect was taken into custody after the incident, officials said.

    Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare officials said they have received six patients from the incident. Their exact conditions were unknown.

    Police said the stabbing happened at Dyke Industries, a local manufacturer of home products.

    No other information was immediately known.

    Check back with NBC 6 for updates.

