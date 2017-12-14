"We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence, more terror and the very real threat of Iran's nuclear breakout," Trump said. (Published Friday, Oct. 13, 2017)

The Trump administration said Thursday that Iran is violating United Nations resolutions, revealing what the U.S. said was proof Iran was arming Houthi rebels in Yemen, NBC News reported.

Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley spoke while standing before parts of a ballistic missile that she said Iran gave to Houthi rebels in Yemen, who then fired it at an airport in Saudi Arabia last month.

"The weapons might as well have 'Made in Iran' stickers on them," Haley said. "Its ballistic missiles and advanced weapons are turning up in war zones across the region," Haley said at a press conference inside a military hangar at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, in Washington, D.C.

The U.S. took the unusual step of declassifying military equipment that was gathered in Saudi Arabia and Yemen, where a civil war is taking place between Iranian-backed Houthi rebels and the elected government.



