This undated file photo shows a photo of Dr. Richard Strauss. A lawsuit by four former Ohio State University wrestlers alleges the school failed to stop “rampant sexual misconduct” by the now-dead team doctor despite being repeatedly informed about his behavior.

A group of former wrestlers is suing Ohio State University in federal court, claiming its administrators knew about team doctor Richard Strauss sexually abusing athletes more than 20 years ago and did nothing to stop it, NBC News reported.

The class-action lawsuit alleges Strauss subjected male athletes in 14 sports to "excessive and medically unnecessary fondling, touching, and groping" during routine examinations. That claim echoes what several former wrestlers told NBC News in the past month, after Ohio State announced an investigation into the alleged misconduct of the late doctor.

Ohio State coaches and administrators were allegedly repeatedly informed of Strauss's sexual abuse, including in 1978 and in the mid-90s. Strauss was allegedly allowed to "quietly retire" in 1997 after a hearing on allegations against him.

Ohio State did not immediately respond to requests for comment and has not yet filed a formal response to the complaint.



