Passerby Rescues Woman From Burning Building in Dorchester

By Eli Rosenberg and Mike Pescaro

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

    A man who was walking by rescued a woman from a burning building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

    The flames were intense from the start as they shot from the third floor of a home on Ballou Avenue Thursday evening. Firefighters responded just after 7:30 p.m.

    One man said he was walking down the street when he saw the smoke and heard a woman yelling. He said he kicked in the door, ran up to the third floor and carried the woman out.

    An injured resident was taken by Boston EMS to a hospital. Thirteen residents were displaced.

    Fire officials estimated that the blaze caused about $250,000 in damage.

    As firefighters worked, police blocked off the street.

    A home next to the building where the fire broke out also sustained damage.

