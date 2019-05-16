Passerby Rescues Woman From Burning Building in Dorchester

More than a dozen people are without a home after a fire in Dorchester.

A man who was walking by rescued a woman from a burning building in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood.

The flames were intense from the start as they shot from the third floor of a home on Ballou Avenue Thursday evening. Firefighters responded just after 7:30 p.m.

One man said he was walking down the street when he saw the smoke and heard a woman yelling. He said he kicked in the door, ran up to the third floor and carried the woman out.

An injured resident was taken by Boston EMS to a hospital. Thirteen residents were displaced.

74-Year-Old Man Pushed Off of a Bus Died From Injuries

Shocking video released by the Las Vegas police shows 25-year-old Cadesha Bishop shoving 74-year-old Serge Fournier off a bus during an argument. Fournier died of his injuries. (Published Wednesday, May 15, 2019)

Fire officials estimated that the blaze caused about $250,000 in damage.

As firefighters worked, police blocked off the street.

A home next to the building where the fire broke out also sustained damage.