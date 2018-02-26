 In Photos: 1993 World Trade Center Bombing 25 Years Later - NBC Southern California
In Photos: 1993 World Trade Center Bombing 25 Years Later

Monday, Feb 26, 2018

This week marks the 25th anniversary of the 1993 bombing of the World Trade Center, an explosion that killed a half-dozen people and injured hundreds more. The blast not only destroyed an underground parking garage, it shattered a sense of security among New Yorkers working in Lower Manhattan. Less than a decade later, both towers would be felled in the deadliest terrorist attack in U.S. history. Survivors of the 1993 bombing were among the thousands of people killed on Sept. 11, 2001.
