High-Speed Chase With Stolen Motorcycle Ends in Dallas

Published Friday, March 9, 2018

A high-speed chase involving police, sheriff's deputies and a stolen motorcycle has ended in Dallas.

The motorcycle was reported stolen in Dallas.

Once located, police gave chase starting in Seagoville just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.



After leading officers on a three-city chase, Seagoville, Balch Springs and Dallas, for nearly an hour, the motorcyclist surrendered.

Police tackled the man to the ground at a gas station parking lot on Buckner Boulevard and took him into custody.

The man's identity has not been released.

