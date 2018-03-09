High-Speed Chase With Stolen Motorcycle Ends in Dallas - NBC Southern California
DEVELOPING: 
4 Dead in Veterans Home Standoff
logo_la_2x
US & World
The day’s top national and international news

High-Speed Chase With Stolen Motorcycle Ends in Dallas

By Holley Ford

Published at 12:18 PM PST on Mar 9, 2018 | Updated at 2:03 PM PST on Mar 9, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Motorcycle Rider Leads Police on Chase

    A high-speed chase involving police, sheriff's deputies and a stolen motorcycle has ended in Dallas. (Published Friday, March 9, 2018)

    A high-speed chase involving police, sheriff's deputies and a stolen motorcycle has ended in Dallas.

    The motorcycle was reported stolen in Dallas.

    Once located, police gave chase starting in Seagoville just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.

    After leading officers on a three-city chase, Seagoville, Balch Springs and Dallas, for nearly an hour, the motorcyclist surrendered.

    Police tackled the man to the ground at a gas station parking lot on Buckner Boulevard and took him into custody.

    The man's identity has not been released.

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices