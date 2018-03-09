High-Speed Chase With Stolen Motorcycle Ends in Dallas

A high-speed chase involving police, sheriff's deputies and a stolen motorcycle has ended in Dallas.
The motorcycle was reported stolen in Dallas.
Once located, police gave chase starting in Seagoville just after 1:30 p.m. Friday.
After leading officers on a three-city chase, Seagoville, Balch Springs and Dallas, for nearly an hour, the motorcyclist surrendered.
Police tackled the man to the ground at a gas station parking lot on Buckner Boulevard and took him into custody.
The man's identity has not been released.