Track Palin, the oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, called police officers "peasants" and "moved around in a strange manner" before he was arrested for allegedly breaking into his parents' house and assaulting his father, according to a police affidavit.

Police were called to the Palin family home on Saturday night after Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, told officers her son was "freaking out" and on "some type of medication," according to the affidavit, contained in a court filing.

Todd Palin, Track's father, "appeared to have injuries to his face and head based on the visible blood running down his face," Wasilla Police Officer Adam LaPointe said in the affidavit, according to an NBC News report.

Todd Palin told police the dispute began after Track Palin, 28, called to say he would come get his truck. The father told police he told his son not to come over, but "Track told him he was [going to] come anyway to beat his ass," LaPointe said. That's when "Todd retrieved his pistol to protect his family," he added.