Coast Guard Rescues Sea Turtle Found Trapped in Floating Bales of Cocaine - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
California Wildfire Updates
OLY-LA
National & International News
The day’s top national and international news

Coast Guard Rescues Sea Turtle Found Trapped in Floating Bales of Cocaine

"There were some marks on her neck, so she may have been there a day or two"

Published 3 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Must-See Holiday Light Displays in LA
    Petty Officer 3rd Class Brandon Murray/U.S. Coast Guard
    This still from a Nov. 19, 2017, video shows a sea turtle found tangled in drifting cocaine bales in the Eastern Pacific that was rescued by crew from the Coast Guard cutter Thetis.

    The crew of a Coast Guard cutter used to finding bales of cocaine floating on the ocean got a surprise last month: a sea turtle trapped amid the contraband, NBC News reported.

    The crew of the cutter Thetis found the creature in the eastern Pacific after a military plane spotted a debris field of 26 packages strung together, amounting to 800 kilos of cocaine, authorities said.

    The turtle had lines wrapped around its neck and fins, Commander Jose Diaz said. "There were some marks on her neck, so she may have been there a day or two."

    The availability and use of cocaine are rebounding to levels not seen in a decade, in some cases, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

    Parents Add Drug Tests to Back-to-School Routines

    [NATL] Parents Add Drug Tests to Back-to-School Routines

    Parents, worried about drug abuse and the country's rising opioid epidemic, are adding drug tests to their child's back-to-school routines this fall in places like Cincinnati, Ohio. Drug testing companies say parents test for amphetamines, barbiturates, cocaine and marijuana use, among others. 

    (Published Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017)
    Get More at NBC News
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices