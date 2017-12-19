Sex Harassment in Congress: $199K in Settlements Disclosed

The latest disclosure of information on congressional sexual harassment payments revealed that taxpayers paid an additional $115,000 between 2008 and 2012, NBC News reported.
The office where victims file complaints, the Office of Compliance, gave the information to Rep. Gregg Harper, R-Miss., chairman of the House Administration Committee Tuesday.
It brings the total amount of sexual harassment settlements so far disclosed to $199,000, following an $84,000 settlement for a complaint against Rep. Blake Farenthold, R-Texas. He is no longer seeking re-election.
The information has not been easy to come by — the Office of Compliance denied a request for information from Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., on how many sexual harassment claims have been filed and settled.