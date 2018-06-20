Texas Billboard Tellings 'Liberals' to Leave Lone Star State to Be Removed

A billboard in Texas urging "liberals" to keep driving until they leave the state is being removed after it created backlash on social media.

The sign near Vega, about 30 minutes west of Amarillo, reads "Liberals Please continue on I-40 until you have left our GREAT STATE OF TEXAS."

Kyle Mccallie, 25, saw the billboard on his way to work Tuesday and posted it on Facebook. The post was widely shared on social media, sparking controversy and quickly gaining national attention.

Burkett Outdoor Advertising, the company that owns the billboard, said it was taking down the sign amid the uproar. Randy Burkett, the company's owner told the Forth Worth Star the person who paid for the billboard was reimbursed.

"I believe in free speech, but this country is divided enough as it is," Burkett told the paper. "I’ve spoken with the client, and he’s agreed that it should come down."