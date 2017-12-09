Trump’s North Korea Policy Could Trigger Famine: Experts - NBC Southern California
Trump’s North Korea Policy Could Trigger Famine: Experts

Many analysts say such a move would have minimal impact on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs

    President Donald Trump designated North Korea a state sponsor of terror during a cabinet meeting Monday. (Published Monday, Nov. 20, 2017)

    The Trump administration's primary North Korea strategy would do little to curb the country's nuclear program and could trigger a famine, according to experts.

    After spearheading several rounds of sanctions, the White House is now urging China to turn off oil supplies to Kim Jong Un's regime and the 25 million people he rules, NBC News reported.

    Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, President Donald Trump's national security adviser, summed up Washington's thinking Sunday: "You cannot shoot a missile without fuel."

    Many analysts say such a move would have minimal impact on North Korea's nuclear and missile programs and would instead hit the country's agricultural sector, potentially leading to mass starvation.

