UNICEF Deputy Steps Down After 'Unsuitable' Messages Surface

In this March 15, 2014 file photo, UNICEF deputy Justin Forsyth, right, speaks during a joint press conference.

A top UNICEF honcho has resigned following revelations that he reportedly peppered female staffers — at the children’s charity that previously employed him — with “unsuitable and thoughtless” messages.

“I want to make clear I am not resigning from UNICEF because of the mistakes I made at Save the Children,” Justin Forsyth, who was a deputy director at the United Nations Children's Fund, wrote in a letter obtained by NBC News. “They were dealt with through a proper process many years ago.”

“I am resigning because of the danger of damaging both UNICEF and Save the Children and our wider cause.”

Forsyth, who worked at the United Nations Children’s Fund for two years, did not divulge what “mistakes” he made at Save the Children.