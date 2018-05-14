A black Waffle House customer seen being choked by a white North Carolina police officer on video last week claimed Monday that he was also the victim of homophobic slurs inside the restaurant, NBC News reported.

Anthony Wall and his sister went to a Waffle House in Warsaw, North Carolina, on May 4 after he took his sister to her high school prom.

Wall said an employee used a slur and threatened physical assault. His lawyers said surveillance video will show the employee was the aggressor in the incident.

Police were called to the restaurant; video uploaded to Facebook shows a larger, white officer slam Wall against a window and throw him to the ground.

The Warsaw police chief has previously declined to comment on the details of the investigations or the officer's actions. A representative for Waffle House didn't immediately respond to Wall's claims.

