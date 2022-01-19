‘Aggressive' Mountain Lion Spotted in Belmont Neighborhood: Police

An aggressive mountain lion was seen in a Belmont neighborhood near an open space area early Wednesday morning, according to a police department warning via social media.

Belmont police said in a tweet an "aggressive mountain lion" that fought and killed another mountain lion was spotted around 2 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hastings Drive.

The area is near Hidden Canyon Park, which is part of Waterdog Lake and Open Space, according to Google Maps.

Some parents heard about the cougar through their child's school.

"I got a text from Carlmont High School, I have a student who goes there, saying there was an aggressive mountain lion somewhere out and about near our beautiful open space here and warning us to be careful dropping off our kids at school unattended," parent Thaddeus Block said. "So, I appreciated getting that."

It was not immediately clear when or where the cougar fought and killed the other cougar, and police did not elaborate on that detail.

Wildlife officials responded to the scene Wednesday morning, and the public was advised to use caution.

Biologists told NBC Bay Area if a mountain lion did in fact killed another one, its a behavior that happens often in mountain lion habitat.

They say its usually a territorial male killing a cub.

For information regarding mountain lions and encounters with mountain lions, please visit the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife web page on mountain lion safety.