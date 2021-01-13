AirBnB

Airbnb to Block and Cancel DC Reservations During Inauguration Week

Airbnb said it has banned people from the platform who are "associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building"

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Airbnb announced it will cancel and block reservations in the Washington, D.C. area during inauguration week to ensure "hate group members are not part of the Airbnb community."

This announcement comes as D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan have asked visitors to stay away from the D.C. area for the inauguration as a response to the aftermath of the deadly U.S. Capitol riot.

"Additionally, we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration," Airbnb's statement said.

Airbnb said it has banned people from the platform who are "associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building."

Canceled reservations will be fully refunded and Airbnb will also reimburse hosts the money they would have earned from the canceled reservations. Reservations through HotelTonight will also be canceled.

