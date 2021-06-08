Cicadas

Amorous Cicada Blamed For Causing Car Crash in Ohio

Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An amorous cicada was blamed for causing a car crash in Ohio.

The insect flew through an open window, striking the driver in the face on Monday night, Cincinnati police said. The motorist drove off Riverside Drive and crashed into a utility pole, damaging the vehicle.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

The motorist sustained minor injuries, but police tweeted photos showing the car was heavily damaged.

Cicadas are swarming across the Cincinnati area. They're part of Brood X, which emerge from the ground every 17 years to mate.

Police advised motorists to keep their windows closed for the time being.

Cicadas Jun 3

FDA Warns People With Seafood Allergies: Don't Eat Cicadas

Cicadas Apr 29

FAQ: What to Know as Brood X Cicadas Emerge in 15 States and DC

This article tagged under:

CicadasBrood X CicadasBrood X
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us