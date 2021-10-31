Arrest Made Following Deadly Shooting at California Councilmember's Home

A 19-year-old Gilroy resident has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a councilmember's home where one person died and three other people were injured, police said Sunday.

The Gilroy Police Department said the shooting occurred at about 12:55 a.m. Saturday during a large outdoor party at the home of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz’s home. The victims' ages range from 17 to 19 years old, police said.

The suspected shooter has been identified by police as Benjamin David Calderon, who officials said was booked into Santa Clara County Jail for homicide after he was taken into custody on Saturday afternoon.

Police have not named the person who died or any of the other victims.

Two of the three injured people have life-threatening injuries, police said. Their current conditions are unknown.

