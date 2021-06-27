At Least 8 Shot, 2 Injured From Crash in Chicago, Police Say

Eleven people were shot, one fatally, late Sunday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood of Chicago, according to police.

Authorities said the shooting was reported at approximately 10:53 p.m. on South Artesian Avenue near West 63rd Street.

Chicago fire officials initially said first responders were called to the scene for eight people shot and two injured from a car crash.

EMS plan 2. 63 and Artesian for GSW response. 8 shot. 2 injured from vehicle accident. Various hospitals. 1 tramatic arrest. Adult female

Chicago police later said the victims were all gathered outside when three unknown male suspects emerged from an alley and fired shots into the crowd.

A total of 11 people were shot, according to police, including one female victim who was shot in the chest and taken the University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Cook County Medical Examiner's office could not immediately confirm the fatality and further details, including her identity, were not available.

The 10 other people wounded included, according to Chicago police:

A 35-year-old man who was shot in the leg and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition

A 57-year-old woman who was shot in the shoulder and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition

A 23-year-old woman who was shot in the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in fair condition

A 27-year-old man who sustained an unspecified gunshot wound and was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where his condition was not known

A 38-year-old woman who was shot in the arm and leg and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in fair condition

A 21-year-old woman was suffered a graze wound to the head and took herself to Holy Cross Hospital where she was listed in fair condition

A 42-year-old man who was shot in the leg and also took himself to Holy Cross Hospital and was in fair condition

A 29-year-old man who was shot in the leg and took himself to Holy Cross Hospital where he was in serious condition

A 21-year-old man who was shot in the leg and was listed in fair condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center

A 34-year-old man who sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the torso area and leg and was in serious condition at Advocate Christ Medical Center.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, according to police, who continue to investigate.

Approximately two hours before the Chicago Lawn shooting, six people were shot, one fatally, in a separate incident in South Shore.