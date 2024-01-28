U.S. military

Biden: Three Americans killed, ‘many' wounded in drone attack by Iran-backed militia in Jordan

There was no immediate reaction from Jordan

By Zeke Miller | Associated Press

President Joe Biden speaks at St. John Baptist Church in Columbia, S.C., on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024.
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Three American service members were killed and “many” were wounded in a drone strike in Jordan, President Joe Biden said in a statement Sunday. He attributed the attack to Iran-backed militia groups.

They were the first U.S. fatalities in months of strikes against American forces across the Middle East by Iranian-backed militias amid the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, increasing the risk of escalation.

Biden said the United States “will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner our choosing.”

US & World News

news Jan 24

Israel-Hamas war negotiations reportedly working toward a weekslong cease-fire

news Jan 15

The Israel-Hamas war has already triggered U.S. military action. Is war with Hezbollah next?

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

There was no immediate reaction from Jordan, a kingdom bordering Iraq, Israel, the Palestinian territory of the West Bank, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

U.S. troops long have used Jordan as a basing point. Some 3,000 American troops typically are stationed in Jordan.

Since Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip began, U.S. troops in Iraq and Syria have faced drone and missile attacks on their bases. The attack on Jordan marks the first targeting American troops in Jordan during the war.

Biden was briefed on the attack on Sunday morning, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

U.S. military
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us