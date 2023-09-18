Florida

Bear captured at Disney World's Magic Kingdom after sighting led to partial park closure

Areas of the park were closed off but reopened while Florida wildlife officials captured the bear

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A bear that was spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Monday was captured after the sighting led to part of the park being closed.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said officers and biologists responded to the park after the black bear sighting was reported.

The staff members were worked to capture the adult female bear, which was being relocated out of the park to an area in or around the Ocala National Forest, FWC officials said in a statement.

"In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear," the statement read. "During the fall, bears are more active as they search for food to pack on fat reserves for the winter. This particular bear was likely moving through the area searching for food."

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

Areas of the park near where the bear was spotted were closed off but later reopened.

"We are working with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission and have made the decision to reopen Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland at Magic Kingdom Park," Disney said in a statement.

Aerial footage from WESH showed a bear being carried out of a wooded area of the park on a large white tarp.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

farming 31 mins ago

Lots of indoor farms are shutting down as their businesses struggle. So why are more being built?

Libya 2 hours ago

Libya was mired in chaos and corruption. For years, warnings the Derna dams may burst went unheeded

Panthers, gators, bears, oh my! We're taking a look back at the top 10 animal encounters in Florida from this summer.

No other information was immediately available.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

FloridaAnimals and WildlifeOrlandoDisney World
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us