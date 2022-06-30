1 Dead After Boats Collide in San Francisco Bay

One person died Thursday in a boat collision on the San Francisco Bay that resulted in one of the vessels spinning out of control, police said.

The collision between a center console boat and a sailboat happened roughly 1 mile southwest of Angel Island, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The driver of the center console boat was ejected from the vessel during the collision. Witnesses pulled the driver from the water and tried to save them, but the driver died at the scene, police said.

It's not clear at this time what led up to the collision. An investigation is underway.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.