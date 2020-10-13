Indiana

Brave Indiana Boy Defends Family From Home Invasion Attackers

By WNDU/NBC News

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A young boy attempted to fight off attackers in a home invasion in South Bend, Indiana, amazingly trying to save his mom by throwing objects at the intruders.

Police Tuesday were asking for the public's help identifying the four men involved in the violent home invasion.

WNDU reports police said the men forced their way into the home on the morning of Sept. 30 after a child answered a knock at the door.

Security video from inside the house shows the men fire several shots, and a young boy attempt to force them back outside by throwing objects and even swinging at the much larger attackers with his fists.

“I think what’s really hard to watch is seeing a little boy in the video trying to defend his home trying to defend his family. I know people on social media have been calling him brave," says South Bend Police Media Liaison Christine Karsten.

Read more here.

