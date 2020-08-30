Crime and Courts

Brazen Daylight Attack By Attempted Rapist Caught on Camera: NYPD

Police released disturbing video of an attempted rape they say occurred in broad daylight on a Manhattan subway platform.

The attack happened around 11 a.m. Saturday at the Lexington Av-63 Street Subway Station on the Q line, according to the NYPD.

Police say the man grabbed the victim from behind as she waited for the train, then threw her down and got on top of her.

Investigators say the man ran off after a crowd of bystanders noticed what was happening. Police say the victim suffered minor injuries.

The suspected rapist fled the platform wearing sunglasses, a black long sleeve shirt and dark cargo pants, according to police.

"This is disturbing and disgraceful. No one should ever have to experience this type of horrific attack in the transit system," said Abbey Collins, a spokesperson for the MTA. "The MTA is working closely with the NYPD to find the suspect and hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

The NYPD has encouraged anyone with information about the alleged attack to contact authorities.

Police officials scheduled a 3:30 p.m. press conference Sunday to deliver an announcement from 1 Police Plaza.

