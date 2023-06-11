Northeast Philadelphia

Truck fire causes I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

Officials said "the roadway is gone" as a vehicle burning under a highway on-ramp on Cottman Avenue in Tacony has caused a collapse of parts of the highway on Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman and Randy Gyllenhaal

NBC Universal, Inc.

A truck fire burning under an I-95 on-ramp has caused a part of the roadway to collapse and the highway to be closed to traffic by officials early Sunday.

NBC's Randy Gyllenhaal reported that officials on scene said they’re investigating after the northbound side on I-95 collapsed before 8 a.m. and the southbound side is "compromised."

Gyllenhaal said that officials told him, "the roadway is gone." 

Sunday morning, just before 9 a.m., Captain Derrick Bowmer, of the Philadelphia Fire Department, said that runoff from the burning truck is also causing explosions underground.

"We will be here for awhile," he said. "We have fire coming out of those manholes."

He also said that commuters should avoid the area as the highways isn't expected to re-open anytime soon.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, on Sunday morning, said he had been briefed on the collapse, and his office was working to asses the situation.

"For now, please avoid the area and follow the direction of the first responders on the scene," Shapiro said, in a statement.

Concrete and debris from the road could be seen covering the truck on Sunday morning.

But, officials told NBC10 that they aren’t sure exactly what kind of truck it might be as they haven’t been able to get in there to search for a driver. 

Just before 7 a.m., smoke and flames could be seen pouring from a burning truck near the Cottman Avenue on-ramp to I-95.

At about 7 a.m., police vehicles were spotted blocking traffic onto the northbound section of the highway at the Aramingo Avenue exit.

Law enforcement officials have not provided more information as to what may have caused the fire.

Officials have also not yet reported any injuries.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

