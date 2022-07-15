Brittney Griner's Lawyers Present Medical Records as Her Trial Resumes in Russia

Proceedings resumed Friday in Russia for American basketball star Brittney Griner, who pleaded guilty last week to drug charges stemming from a February arrest at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport.

Surrounded by three security personnel, the basketball player was led to the courtroom in handcuffs, wearing a yellow and blank tie-dyed Nirvana T-shirt ahead of her hearing at 10 a.m. local time.

The defense submitted more documents to the court, including around 20 character references from different charities and sporting organizations, as well as medical records purporting to show a history of injuries that has resulted in severe chronic pain.

Griner's lawyers also submitted a document granting permission for the use of cannabis for medical purposes to treat severe chronic pain issued by Arizona's Department of Health, and the player’s doping test results, all of which were negative.

