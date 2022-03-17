Chapman University

California College Professor Sues Students After Midterm and Final Exams Are Posted Online

David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman University, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement

MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

An assistant professor at Chapman University filed a federal lawsuit accusing at least one student of posting parts of his midterm and final exams online.

David A. Berkovitz, who teaches business at Chapman, a private university in Orange, California, accused five unnamed defendants of copyright infringement and wants the material removed from Course Hero, an education website that provides study material for students.

"Defendants infringed Berkovitz’s exclusive right to reproduce, make copies, distribute, or create derivative works by publishing the Midterm Exam and Final Exam on the Course Hero Website without Berkovitz’s permission," the lawsuit says.

"Defendants knew or should have known that their acts constituted Copyright Infringement,” it says.

The suit, filed March 10 in U.S. District Court for Central California, does not identify any of the defendants.

Berkovitz said in the lawsuit that his midterm and final exams, which were administered online because of the coronavirus pandemic, can be accessed only by students currently in the class.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Chapman UniversityCaliforniaEducationCollegestudents
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us