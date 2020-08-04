coronavirus

California Issues Health Guidelines for Youth Sports

By Robert Jablon

NBC Universal, Inc.

California on Monday issued guidelines for youth sports programs that effectively bar competitions, tournaments and assemblies by school teams and club and recreational teams.

The concern is that they require close contact or promote congregating among young people, parents and coaches.

Practices and conditioning will be limited and ideally should be held outdoors, the guidelines state. Permitted exercises are for building individual skills, such as running drills and body-weight exercises.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

Donald Trump Aug 4

Virus Updates: Progress Slow on Relief Bill; Trump Says Death Toll ‘Is What It Is'

Explosion 2 hours ago

Lebanese Confront Devastation After Massive Beirut Explosion

Last month, the California Interscholastic Federation, which governs high school athletics, announced that the fall sports season would be pushed back to 2021.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCalifornia
Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us