California Small Businesses Can Begin to Apply for $500 Million COVID-19 Grant Program

The first round of applications will be available from Wednesday through Jan. 8

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

Small businesses in California can apply for some extra relief beginning Wednesday as part of a $500 million grant program the state is offering.

Grants will vary from $5,000 to up to $25,000 in the state’s Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program. Non-profit organizations will also be eligible for the program.

Funds from the grant can be used to pay for an establishment’s rent, utilities, resources, employee expenses and other relevant costs.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the financial aid on Nov. 30 and said “California’s small businesses embody the best of the California Dream and we can’t let this pandemic take that away.”

“By providing potentially billions in immediate relief and support, our small businesses can weather the next month,” he said at the time.

Applications for the grants will be available in two rounds, with the first accepting paperwork beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The deadline for the first round of the application is scheduled for 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Those who are approved for the program will begin to receive notice on Jan. 13.

Anyone interested in applying for a grant can begin their application process here. Those who would like help in filling it out can receive assistance from the California Small Business Development Center.

