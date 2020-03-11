Chick-Fil-A

Chick-fil-A to Sell Bottles of Its Sauce to Help Fund Employee Scholarships

All the profits for selling its Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces will go to the Chick-fil-A Remarkable Futures Scholarship Initiative

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A might still be closed on Sundays, but the fast-food franchise is now offering customers a chance to bring home some of its most popular sauces to enjoy every day of the week.

The restaurant will begin to sell bottles of its Chick-fil-A and Polynesian sauces, with profits from the sales going to Chick-fil-A's employee scholarship program, the company announced Wednesday. Both flavors are among the most sought after sauces at the fast-food chain, according to Chick-fil-A's Michael Patrick.

"And because our Team Members are truly our ‘secret sauce’ to creating a positive experience in our restaurants, each time a customer purchases a Bottled Sauce at a participating retailer, the Chick-fil-A profits will support Team Members through our scholarship program," Patrick said in a Wednesday press release.

This article tagged under:

Chick-Fil-A
