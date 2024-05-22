Colorado

Colorado man rescued from inside garbage truck after worker heard ‘screaming'

The man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries for evaluation

By Gerardo Pons

A man taking refuge from cold weather was rescued after getting trapped inside a garbage truck in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on Tuesday.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the man was sleeping inside a dumpster when the garbage truck picked him up and dumped him inside the truck, NBC affiliate KOAA reported.

The driver continued his route until at around 5 a.m. he started hearing the man screaming for help from inside the truck, so he pulled into a nearby hospital to call 9-1-1, KOAA reported.

First responders were then able to use a stroke basket to carry the man and lift him out using a fire truck ladder.

He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries for evaluation.

