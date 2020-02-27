Couple Buys Paul Manafort’s Trump Tower Condo for Nearly $3 Million

Paul Manafort's swanky Trump Tower condominium, which was forfeited to the federal government following his guilty plea in 2018, has been sold to a couple from California, property records show.

The property sale was recorded with the city of New York mid-morning Thursday. It was sold at auction by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The unidentified couple bought the ex-presidential campaign manager's chic digs for $2,952,925, well below the initial $3.6 million asking price, and have placed the property in their trust. They also took out a mortgage on it.

The couple has not donated to any federal political candidate in the last 10 years.

The Trump Tower condo, at 1,509 square feet, is smaller than the 2,061 square-foot SoHo loft Manafort also gave up, but boy does it come with a view.

As the listing read, "Towering high above Manhattan's 5th Avenue and Central park the unit known as 43G has large rooms, hardwood floor, crown moldings, wood paneling and 1509 S.F of luxurious living space. Currently configured as a one bedroom it can easily be converted to a two bedroom with a private bath. The views from the 43rd floor are spectacular and phenomenal overlooking Central Park, and down 5th Avenue towards the Empire state building."

Manafort agreed to forfeit the Fifth Avenue property, along with four others, after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges as part of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian election interference. He is currently serving a seven-and-a-half-year federal prison sentence in Pennsylvania for bank fraud, tax and conspiracy.