What to Know
- Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania.
- State police say the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area in Bear Creek Township.
- Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad’s cellphone and 13-year-old daughter’s iPad to locate them. State troopers found them huddled together suffering from hypothermia.
Personal electronic devices helped lead rescuers to a father and daughter who survived a plane crash in Pennsylvania, authorities said.
According to state police, the aircraft had taken off from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport on Sunday night when it went down in a wooded area of Luzerne County. The FAA said the plane had disappeared from radar after a rapid descent.
Authorities asked the U.S. Air Force to help with the search and they pinged the 58-year-old dad's cellphone and 13-year-old daughter's iPad to locate them.
It took hours before state troopers found them huddled together suffering from hypothermia.
Emergency responders called it a miracle.
They were taken to a hospital. Their conditions were not known and their names were not released.
Authorities were investigating what caused their plane to crash.