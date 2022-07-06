Bodies of 3 Men Who Went Missing in the Delta Recovered

Authorities have recovered the bodies of the three men who went missing in the Delta on Sunday after going in the water to rescue a child, fire officials said Wednesday.

The three men entered the water near the Three-Mile Slough Bridge, which is located next to the Brannan Island State Recreation Area, to save an 8-year-old who was struggling in the water, according to family members and the Rio Vista Fire Department.

The child managed to make it back to shore, but the three men remained missed, the fire department said.

Authorities spent the rest of the day Sunday, Monday and Tuesday searching for the men. By Tuesday evening, their bodies had been found, according to the fire department.

"While we wish the outcome of this incident was very different, we continue to hope for healing and closure for the family and friends of those lost," the fire department wrote in a Facebook post. "Far too many lives have been lost in our waterways and in the lakes and rivers of Northern California over the past few weeks. We urge residents and visitors to wear proper life vests when in the water, and to consider life vests for children and young adults while on the shore. The currents of the Sacramento River and its tributaries are strong and unpredictable."