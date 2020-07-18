Derek Ho, First Hawaiian Male World Surfing Champ, Dead at 55

He belonged to a noted Hawaiian family that included brother Michael, also a top pro surfer, and second cousin Don, the entertainer

Laurent Masurel/World Surf League via Getty Images

Derek Ho, the first Hawaiian man to win professional surfing's world championship, has died at 55, authorities said.

The cause of death was not disclosed by the Honolulu medical examiner's office. He was reported dead Friday, NBC News reports.

Surf forecaster and news site Surfline reported Ho had a heart attack and slipped into a coma before his death.

U.S. & World

News from around the country and around the globe

coronavirus 16 hours ago

US Virus Updates: US Reaches Single-Day High of New Cases; Schools Unlikely to Open in Fall

georgia 21 hours ago

Remembering John Lewis, Rights Icon and American Hero

The Surfing Heritage and Culture Center in San Clemente, California, posted a memorial on Facebook.

"Godspeed Derek Ho. Your presence and spirit at Pipeline will be missed," the statement said. "The first Native Hawaiian man to be crowned world champion, your passion, drive and good nature inspired generations."

Read the full story on NBCNews.com

Coronavirus Pandemic Local California US & World NBCLX Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community Life Connected
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send Us Your Photos and Videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us