DMV Announces Extension for All Expiring Driver’s Licenses

As California Department of Motor Vehicles offices remain closed statewide, the agency on Tuesday announced a renewal deadline extension for all driver's license renewals set to expire between March and May.

If your license expired in March or April, or will do so next month, DMV says you don't have to do anything. The extension is automatic, and DMV says it has notified law enforcement agencies of the change. However, you will not receive a new license card or extension in the mail.

Drivers are encouraged to request a free temporary extension card via the DMV website, which you can print and keep with you, should you find yourself in a situation where a valid ID is required. DMV says the temporary card is optional. Click here to make a request.

NBC Bay Area previously reported a 120-day renewal deadline extension for drivers age 70 and older. That still applies. Those drivers will be notified by mail, and they don't have to do anything.

For drivers with commercial licenses and certificates -- such as freight truckers -- California DMV says licenses, endorsements, and certificates that expire between March and June will remain valid until at least June 30. Medical certificates are not covered, so drivers who need one should contact DMV.

The agency says drivers with suspended licenses are not eligible for the extension.