Poor pup! Kona had an encounter with a porcupine earlier this week that ended with a painful recovery.

The Veterinary Emergency Center of Canton, Connecticut warns that porcupines are native to that area.

A porcupine's quills are barbed on one end and require veterinary help to be removed, the vet advised.

Poor Kona had an encounter with a porcupine this week. Not everyone knows that porcupines are native to the CT area.... Posted by Veterinary Emergency Center of Canton on Saturday, July 11, 2020

The veterinary hospital said Kona was put under general anesthesia to remove the quills and she is now feeling much better.