Gov. Newsom Expands Drought Emergency to Some Bay Area Counties

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday he is expanding the drought emergency to more counties across the state.
Klamath River, Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta and Tulare Lake Watershed counties, among others, have been added to the initial proclamation declared on April 21.
The governor said this counties need accelerated action to "protect public health, safety and the environment."
“With the reality of climate change abundantly clear in California, we’re taking urgent action to address acute water supply shortfalls in northern and central California while also building our water resilience to safeguard communities in the decades ahead,” said Governor Newsom. “We’re working with local officials and other partners to protect public health and safety and the environment, and call on all Californians to help meet this challenge by stepping up their efforts to save water.”
As of May 10, the following counties are under drought emergency:
- Del Norte
- Humboldt
- Siskiyou
- Trinity
- Alameda
- Alpine
- Amador
- Butte
- Calaveras
- Colusa
- Contra Costa
- El Dorado
- Fresno
- Glenn
- Kern
- Kings
- Lake
- Lassen
- Madera
- Mariposa
- Merced
- Modoc
- Napa
- Nevada
- Placer
- Plumas
- Sacramento
- San Benito
- San Joaquin
- Shasta
- Sierra
- Solano
- Stanislaus
- Sutter
- Tehama
- Tulare
- Tuolomne
- Yolo
- Yuma
California has experienced severe drought over the last few years. In fact, the state has had more years with drought conditions than without. This includes the years of 2001-2005, 2007-2010, 2012-2017, 2018-2019 and our current drought that started to ramp back up in 2020.
Extreme drought brings increased fire danger with a higher burn intensity, crop damage, trees are stressed and lower river flows.
In hopes to prevent increased fire danger, California has suspended burn permits in six northern California counties including Napa, Solano, Sonoma, Colusa, Lake and Yolo.
In this map, you can take a look at how drought has expanded to almost all of California.