East Bay Residents Prepare for Expected Surges in Local Creeks

In the East Bay, many neighborhoods flooded during the storm on New Year's Eve. As those residents repair the damage, they're also anticipating what's to come at the next expected surge of local creeks.

The National Weather Service is forecasting:

Arroyo De La Laguna at Verona in Pleasanton will crest at 18.8 feet on January 9 at 4 p.m. (moderate flood stage)

Alameda Creek near Niles will crest at 15 feet on January 9 at 7 p.m. (moderate flood stage)

Alameda Creek near Sunol will crest at 9.1 feet on January 9 at 7 p.m. (moderate flood stage)

In Danville, the Bostrom family has buttressed their garage with tarps and sandbags. The spot where there lawn once was has turned to mud following the New Year's Eve storm.

On the day of that storm, Nelson Bostrom recalled seeing streets flooding and got to work clearing gutters near his house. At first, he said his efforts helped keep water levels at bay, but after a while the water began rushing in faster and faster.

"I looked down the street here on the side and I was like, ‘there’s a river headed this way,’" Nelson Bostrom recalled.

They packed up their kids to leave, but by that time the water had risen too fast to get out by car.

"Next thing we knew, firemen were knocking on our door like ‘are you ready to evacuate," said Stephanie Bostrom, Nelson's wife.

The firefighters brought Stephanie, Nelson, and their two young children to safety on paddleboards.

“I just wanted my kids to be safe, and they were and the firemen were amazing, and the rest of it’s replaceable," said Stephanie Nelson, tearing up a bit as she recalled the evacuation.

But the storm left damage, the Bostroms said six inches of water got into their house. Additionally, they lost a refrigerator to flood damage plus their garage and shed flooded as well. They feel more prepared for this upcoming storm, when they ran out of sandbags to stack outside of their house, they improvised with large bags of soil.

But the Bostroms now have a lingering worry about San Ramon Creek which is near where they live. According to USGS data, San Ramon Creek in San Ramon crested at 11.4 feet on December 31, which is the highest level USGS has recorded there.

"Every time we get rain now, it’s a very open question, how well kept and how cleaned up is the creek that’s like 10 houses away?” said Nelson Bostrom

Many people in the East Bay are keeping an eye on local creeks including Arroyo de la Laguna in Pleasanton which surged into flood stage and all the way to 22.84 feet on New Year's Eve.

Creek levels are forecasted to be high again this week.

On Friday, the California Department of Water Resources said it will begin flood releases from Lake Del Valle in Alameda County, with releases continuing into Saturday afternoon. The department also advised the public to stay away from the Arroyo Valle area downstream of the dam.

The city of Pleasanton Facebook page shared this DWR announcement Saturday, adding that it, "wants to remind residents to continue to avoid creeks and arroyos as ongoing releases from Lake Del Valle may cause rapid rises in water levels. Releases are expected to continue throughout the next several days."

The city of Livermore posted on Facebook Saturday to remind residents to report any flooding or downed trees to the city's department of public works or police department.

Many municipalities and water agencies are making free sandbags available to residents during this time.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for the Bay area through January 10.