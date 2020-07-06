Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell on Way to New York City, Bail Hearing Looms

What to Know Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested last Thursday morning in New Hampshire and will face charges that she conspired with the disgraced financier to sexually abuse underage girls

Epstein, a friend to presidents and captains of industry, died by suicide last August while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges

Maxwell is expected to have a hearing on a possible bail application later this week

Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and was later implicated in his alleged sexual crimes, is now on her way to New York City, where she is expected to have a bail hearing later this week.

She was arrested in Bradford, New Hampshire, last Thursday morning on charges she conspired with Epstein to sexually abuse minors. She was found living at a secluded, million-dollar luxury home with 156 acres of rural mountainside property, federal prosecutors said.

In a brief electronic appearance in New Hampshire federal court Thursday afternoon, a judge remanded her to the custody of the U.S. Marshals and ordered her transferred to New York City. She did not enter a plea, and her attorney indicated he will seek a detention hearing in New York, a prelude to a possible bail request later this week.

Maxwell is now en route to New York City -- one year to the day after Epstein was arrested. Initially there was some thought that she might be held at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center, the same place where Epstein died by suicide last August. But she will instead be taken to Brooklyn and placed at the Metropolitan Detention Center, a senior law enforcement official tells News 4 New York.

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was found by the FBI in New Hampshire and arrested this morning, Jonathan Dienst reports.

The six-count indictment in Manhattan federal court alleges that Maxwell helped Epstein groom girls as young as 14 years old, going back as far as 1994. Prosecutors say she was in the room during — and took part in — the sexual abuse of three underage girls at Epstein's Upper East Side townhouse, his Florida estate and his ranch in New Mexico. She faces up to 35 years in prison.

Audrey Strauss, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, outlines the charges filed against Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell.

The daughter of British media baron Robert Maxwell, Ghislaine was a one-time girlfriend of Epstein's and was at the high-flying investor's side for decades.

But she was also alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, leveled that charge against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit, as have a number of other women since.

"In some instances, Maxwell was present for and participated in the sexual abuse of minor victims," the indictment says.

Epstein, a registered sex offender who nonetheless kept company with presidents and captains of industry, was arrested last summer on new federal charges of exploiting dozens of underage girls in New York and Florida in the early 2000s.

He attempted suicide in custody in late July, and then died after another suicide attempt in early August. Two of the guards tasked with monitoring Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center now face federal charges for not properly supervising him before his death.

One day before his suicide, a federal appeals court released the transcript of a 2016 deposition in which Epstein repeatedly refused to say whether Maxwell had procured young girls for him. Maxwell now faces multiple counts of perjury for allegedly lying in her own deposition about Epstein's sexual activities.

Ghislaine Maxwell allegedly brought victims to Epstein's Upper East Side estate and has been arrested for multiple charges, Rana Novini reports.

"Maxwell lied because the truth, as alleged, was almost unspeakable," Strauss said.

Maxwell stayed below the radar since Epstein's death, as speculation swirled about whether she could face repercussions for her friend's alleged abuses, and her whereabouts remained a mystery until her arrest. Federal prosecutors said that Maxwell paid cash through a limited liability company for the picturesque retreat where she was found, and the LLC had been established just a month before the secretive sale.

Two people familiar with the real estate deal said the description of the home matched a listing that sold for $1,070,750 last December. A person familiar with the transaction, which was shrouded in secrecy, told NBC News the buyer was an anonymous "mystery woman," leading them to wonder if it was a big-name actress or celebrity.

The 4,300-square foot estate sits at the top of a half-mile long driveway, making it an ideal location for anyone looking to stay hidden. A handful of residents of Bradford, a town of 1,600 people, said they had never seen Maxwell in town nor had they heard of her before Thursday.

The FBI said that they knew Maxwell had been in New Hampshire, but they were waiting on the indictment to make the arrest.

In a statement sent to NBC News following the arrest, a former alleged victim of Epstein said that she and other victims can now have some sense of relief.

"Today, my fellow Epstein survivors and I are able to take a breath of relief, as Maxwell's arrest means some justice for survivors can exist," said Jennifer Araoz, who said in a TODAY show interview last year that Epstein abused her when she was 15 years old. "For years, I feared Epstein and his ring. Maxwell was the center of that sex trafficking ring. Now that the ring has been taken down, I know that I can't be hurt anymore."

Araoz said in a video interview with NBC News that she believes Maxwell "knows so much that [Epstein] also knew, so this is way for us to get our justice."

Dan Kaiser, an attorney representing other Epstein victims, called Maxwell "the architect of Epstein's sex ring and can now be held accountable."

"As for Ghislaine's importance in Jeffrey Epstein's organization as well as her loose affiliation with the truth, we have worked for years to expose both. Today brings us one step close to justice," said attorney Brad Edwards, who is also representing victims.

No court date has yet been set for the arraignment.

"Today we announce the arrest of one of the villains in this investigation," William Sweeney, the FBI assistant director-in-charge in New York, said at last week's news conference, adding that Maxwell had "slithered away to a gorgeous property to New Hampshire, continuing to life a life of privilege" before being caught.

Prince Andrew’s accuser, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, is speaking out. In an upcoming interview on BBC One’s “Panorama,” Giuffre reacted to the Duke of York’s continued denial of her claims that she was trafficked to have sex with him through Jeffrey Epstein in 2001. “He knows what happened. I know what happened, and there’s only one of us telling the truth,...

The case also ensnared British royalty, bringing an end to the royal duties of Epstein friend Prince Andrew. Prosecutors have been seeking to speak with him for months about his friendship with the financier and the allegations of abuse.

"We would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us," Strauss said Thursday. "We would like to have the benefit of his statement."