Capitol Riot

FBI Arrests Pastor Who Wore His Company Jacket on Jan. 6 and Pushed Into Police Line

Dunfee told rioters that they were "taking our house," according to an affidavit

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

An Ohio pastor who wore his company jacket as he pushed against a police line on Jan. 6 was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday and charged with felony and misdemeanor charges, the Justice Department said.

William Dunfee, a 57-year-old church pastor, is the man seen on video filmed by another Jan. 6 rioter telling officers that the mob was going to take over the Capitol steps; he was previously identified by online sleuths prior to his arrest this week.

Dunfee also told other rioters that they were "taking our house," according to an FBI affidavit.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

Capitol Riot
Local Let Me Explain California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene LX News Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us